Law firms, schools brought transformative changes in India: Attorney General Venkataramani

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Attorney General R Venkataramani on Tuesday said that law firms and law schools together brought transformative change to the country's legal landscape by advancing both education and professional excellence.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a new office building and dispute resolution centre of the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg here.

"Law firms and law schools together have brought transformative change to India's legal landscape, advancing both education and professional excellence. I have always supported the growth of law firms in our country, because without their contribution, legal education and the profession would not have flourished as they have today," Venkataramani said.

"I am confident that this building will serve as a foundation, in collaboration with India's law schools, for advanced training and intellectual development, nurturing a new generation of lawyers who enter the profession not merely as an alternative, but as a lifelong pursuit of justice," he added.

Lalit Bhasin, President, SILF, said that the new SILF dispute resolution centre embodied the vision of promoting both legal excellence and social responsibility.

"Alongside its focus on arbitration, mediation and legal research, the centre will serve as a pro bono platform for amicable dispute settlement," he said. PTI MNR MNR KSS KSS