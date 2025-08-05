Law interns for district judges: Bar leaders write to Delhi High Court CJ

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Office bearers of the New Delhi Bar Association recently wrote to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya proposing an institutional mechanism to provide dedicated law researchers or law interns to the judicial officers of district courts.

The letter by association’s secretary Tarun Rana and president Nagendra Kumar said, "Presently law researchers or interns are provided to the judges of Supreme Court and high courts and only to the commercial courts in Delhi." The communication continued, "Indeed, the assistance of law researchers enable the judges with a ready reference of the case file with bullet points and flagging the important pages in the file which saves the precious judicial time and results in efficient functioning of the courts." The August 4 letter said with the workload of judges increasing exponentially on the one hand and the apex court mandating three years experience for fresh law graduates to appear for judicial services exam on the other, the proposal could benefit both the judge and the graduates.

"There appears to be an immense need to provide the law researchers/interns to the judges at the district court level also, particularly in Delhi keeping in view its peculiar status," it added.

Allowing the law graduates to assist the courts at district court level would boost the morale and efficiency of the young aspirants of judicial service examination, as while working as a researcher in preparation of case files, they would have an opportunity of getting more experience particularly from the bench's perspective, the letter said.

"We would thus earnestly request you to kindly take up the aforesaid concern," the letter said. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK