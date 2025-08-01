Law is doing its job: Chattisgarh CM on nuns' arrest for 'human trafficking'

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Chattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday said the "law is doing its job" when asked about the arrest of two Catholic nuns for alleged human trafficking and forced religious conversion in the state.

Catholic nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis, both from Kerala, along with Sukaman Mandavi, were arrested on July 25 from the Durg railway station in the BJP-ruled state.

The arrests were made following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of proselytising and trafficking three girls from Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh.

Responding to reporters' query on the issue inside the Parliament complex, Sai said, "The law is doing its job." The matter sparked to protests in Parliament on Wednesday, with Congress calling the incident "deeply disturbing and shocking" and sought the Centre's intervention in the matter. PTI UZM SHS ARI