Law is equal for everyone, police will take action: Karnataka HM on BJP worker suicide case

Bengaluru, Apr 5 (PTI) With the BJP demanding the naming of two Congress MLAs from Kodagu in the FIR in connection with the alleged suicide of a saffron party worker, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said law is equal for everyone and police will take necessary action in accordance with law.

Vinay Somaiah (40), a BJP functionary from Kodagu, allegedly died by suicide here on Friday, after accusing Congress leaders of harassment. A purporported death note was allegedly posted by him on a WhatsApp group.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's elder brother Jeevan K S on the basis of the purported death note, a case was registered under section 108 (abetment of suicide), 3(5) (common Intention), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Congress worker Thennira Maheena and others.

The FIR, however, did not mention the names of Virajpet MLA A S Ponnanna and Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda and one Harish Poovaiah, despite their names being mentioned in the handwritten complaint submitted to police.

"Law is equal for everyone, whether it is Ponnanna or Mantar. The police will take necessary action in accordance with law. The incident happened in February, and he has committed suicide now. The police department is investigating," Parameshwara said in response to question on MLAs not named in FIR.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Somaiah has posted a detailed note on WhatsApp, and police will analyse everything and take action.

"The complaint, who has given it, what is its content, any lapses, all of this should be inquired or investigated into. It is being looked into by the police," he added.

Asked whether the case will be handed over to the CID, the Home Minister said, "If necessary it may be done, but at present we don't see the need." In the purported death note, Somaiah has stated that nearly two months ago, he was arrested by the Madikeri police on Maheena's complaint in connection with certain comments that were posted against Ponnanna, who is also Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's legal advisor, in a WhatsApp group.

Somaiah was said to be the admin of the WhatsApp group. He was subsequently released on bail.

In the death note, the BJP worker alleged that the FIR filed against him was "politically motivated" and that he and his family had to face "humiliation" which upset him.

Seeking justice, he urged that action should be taken against those named in the death note.

Regarding the alleged honeytrap attempts against Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna, Parameshwara said the CID is doing the inquiry.

The Home Minister, responding to another question, said that an inquiry report has been submitted by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta in connection with the gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao.

"The probe report has been submitted to the Chief Secretary, who will send it to us," he said.

The Karnataka government had appointed Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta to probe the role of Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-ranked police officer, if any, in the alleged gold smuggling activity of his step daughter Ranya Rao. PTI KSU KH