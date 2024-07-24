Law Minister Meghwal calls Budget document on 'whole of government” approach

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday described the Budget as a document on the "whole of government” approach with holistic focus.

He said this year’s Budget is going to provide impetus and growth to the initiatives undertaken by the law ministry.

Inaugurating a webinar on ‘Budgetary Schemes for 2024-25: Strengthening Justice Delivery - Strengthening India’, he said the deliberations will also reflect on how to chart out and accomplish ongoing and new projects.

He emphasised that the budget has to be seen in the light of Viksit Bharat, with an aim at delivering timely justice.

According to an official statement, the webinar highlighted the outreach activities of various ongoing projects of the Department of Justice. It had four breakout sessions deliberating on the best practices, judicial insights, and procedural innovations to inspire and ensure better access to justice for all across the nation.