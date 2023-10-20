Law Minister Meghwal expresses concern over pendency in courts

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday expressed concern over pendency in courts and lamented that despite taking several steps, including the use of technology, the number of cases has kept increasing.

Advertisment

There is a need to look into the reasons behind it, he said.

He, however, also said that appeals filed against a verdict when the parties are not satisfied also leads to fresh litigation, adding new cases.

"When I took over as the law minister, my first statement was that we have to bring down pendency. We took several steps, from lok adalats to fasttrack courts to mobile courts. We used various technologies but the cases kept increasing. We will have to go into the reasons behind it," he told an industry event here.

Advertisment

Cases pending in various courts in the country have crossed the five-crore mark, Meghwal had told the Rajya Sabha recently.

In a written reply, he had said over 5.02 crore cases were pending in various courts -- the Supreme Court, the 25 high courts and subordinate courts.

He also pitched for making India into a hub of international arbitration.

"Be it Singapore, Hong Kong or London. The judge is Indian, the counsels are ours and so are the contesting parties. We hold arbitration proceedings there. Why not do it in India. We can become a hub of arbitration," he had said. PTI NAB NAB TIR TIR