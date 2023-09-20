Law Minister Meghwal moves women's reservation bill for passage in LS, seeks unanimity

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday moved the women's reservation bill for passage in the Lok Sabha, saying it is a very important bill and urging members to pass it with unanimity.

The minister said it will be really good if there is consensus in passing the bill.

Meghwal said the government will consider whatever suggestions come up during the discussion on the bill. He asserted that if Parliament decides, the quota for women can be extended beyond 15 years.

The constitutional amendment bill 'Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam' was introduced in the Lower House on Tuesday. It was also the first bill introduced in the new Parliament building.

The bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The reservation will come into effect only after the completion of the delimitation exercise.