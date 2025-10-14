Law ministry launches 'live cases' dashboard to keep track on govt litigation

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday showcased a 'live cases' dashboard which Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal described as a significant step towards enhancing transparency.

The live cases dashboard is part of the Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS) -- a digital platform which tracks government litigation in various courts and tribunals.

Meghwal termed the initiative as a significant step towards enhancing transparency, accountability, and efficiency in government litigation management.

The LIMBS live cases dashboard presents real-time data visualisation of court cases and provides an overview of upcoming hearings, enabling proactive decision-making and better inter-ministerial coordination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasised the need to reduce litigation.

The Union government, being one of the biggest litigants, implemented Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS) to monitor the court cases in a systematic, proactive and efficient manner.

At present, the LIMBS portal has 7,23,123 live cases from 53 Ministries and Departments.

As many 13,175 ministry users and 18,458 advocates update the court cases on a regular basis.

The law ministry had in February told the Rajya Sabha that the Centre is a party in nearly seven lakh cases pending across courts, with the finance ministry alone being of the litigants in nearly two lakh cases. PTI NAB NB