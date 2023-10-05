Law Ministry pushes for extension of fast track special courts scheme

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The law ministry is learnt to have approached the Union Cabinet to push for the extension of the special fast track courts which seek to deliver swift justice in sexual offence cases.

After the passage of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act in 2018 in the aftermath of the Delhi gangrape case, the central government had decided to set up 1,023 fast track special courts (FTSCs), including 389 to deal exclusively with cases related to violation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, in 31 states and union territories.

A government functionary said despite the efforts made by the central government, only 754 courts out of 1,023 are operational in states.

While several states had assured that they would set up such courts, not many were eventually operationalised.

Though the scheme ended on March 31 this year, the Department of Justice in the law ministry has taken permission to ensure that the funds continue.

Amid failure of many states to operationalise all the FTSCs, the department has approached the Union Cabinet to continue the scheme for another four years.But now, the scheme could be extended for 790 FTSCs instead of 1023.

Each FTSC was conceived to try between 65 and 165 cases per annum. The annual expenditure to run one court was pegged at Rs 75 lakh with one judicial officer and seven support staff. PTI NAB DV DV