Law ministry to hold regional conference on Constitution awareness in Prayagraj

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The Law Ministry will hold its second regional conference on Constitution awareness in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

The ministry has been holding events to mark year-long celebrations of the 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' campaign.

Pro bono (free) advocates' panel of the Allahabad High Court registered under the Nyaya Bandhu programme of the ministry will be felicitated for their contribution in encouraging a large number of advocates to enrol for pro bono services, the ministry said in a statement.

The 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' portal will be launched at the event in an effort to enhance citizen participation. The portal will serve as a repository of knowledge, providing citizens with easy access to information to create awareness about the Constitution and legal rights.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Justice Arun Bhansali will be present at the event. PTI NAB NSD NSD