Law ministry tweaks rule to increase number of notaries in 4 states

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The Union law ministry has tweaked rules to allow four states to appoint more notaries, with Gujarat now authorised to have up to 6,000 such officials.

According to the law, a notary is a person authorised to witness the signing of documents and authenticate them to prevent any possible fraud.

The law ministry amended the Notaries Rules, 1956, on October 17.

The amendment increases the maximum number of notaries that may be appointed by the governments of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Nagaland.

From the present 2,900, the Gujarat government can now appoint up to 6,000 notaries. Similarly, the Tamil Nadu government can appoint up to 3,500 notaries, up from 2500, the ministry said on Sunday.

The Rajasthan government can now appoint up to 3,000 notaries, up from 2,000, while Nagaland's number doubles to 400, up from 200, it said.

The ministry said the step was taken in response to requests received from the respective state governments, recognising the growth in population, number of districts, tehsils, talukas, and the corresponding demand for notary services. PTI NAB RHL