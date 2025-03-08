Law must evolve like science to create inclusive society: Attorney General R Venkataramani

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Attorney General R Venkataramani on Saturday said law must evolve like science to create an inclusive and equitable society.

Venkataramani was speaking at an event organised by the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) and the SILF Ladies Group (SLG) on International Women's Day 2025.

"Law, like science, must evolve. It is no longer just about contracts and code but governs every aspect of life. Our goal must not be just success in careers but to create an inclusive, just and equitable society," he said.

Venkataramani said if more women actively participated in shaping legal policies, the justice system would become more progressive and equitable and that it was now time to redefine the so-called glass ceiling.

"True success in law must not be measured by individual achievements alone, but by our ability to create a fair and humane society. Our responsibility is clear -- to support, uplift, and celebrate the remarkable women shaping the legal profession and beyond," Venkataramani said.

Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave said, "Women's Day is not just about March 8; it is a commitment we must uphold every day. The fight for equality continues, and we must honour the extraordinary contributions of the women who shaped our history.

"Unlike many nations where constitutional processes were male-dominated, India's Constituent Assembly included 15 pioneering women. These women, despite their diverse backgrounds, came together to frame a Constitution that embodies justice and equality," Dave said.

Lalit Bhasin, President, SILF said, "Women are themselves the source of power -- Shakti. They empower all sections of society." As part of the event, SILF honoured outstanding women professionals through the SILF Women Excellence Awards, recognising exemplary contributions across various fields, including law, journalism, social work, and higher education. PTI MNR RHL