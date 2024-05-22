Law must take its course: Mallikarjun Kharge on Swati Maliwal case

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Wednesday said the law must take its own course in the alleged assault of Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, as he refused to be drawn drawn into the row over the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the matter.

"I do not want to get into this issue. The law must take its own course," he told PTI when asked about the recent developments in Delhi over the alleged assault on Maliwal.

"When the law is effective, people will have fear and that is why the law must work. If Modi ji also follows the law and rules, people will not indulge in any wrong things," Kharge said, refusing to be drawn into the controversy.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's ex-personal secretary Bibhav Kumar was arrested after Maliwal accused him of assaulting her inside the chief minister's residence last week when she had gone to meet the CM.

Polling in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi will be held on May 25 for all the seven seats.