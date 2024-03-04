Law offering relief to economically weaker sections, small farmers comes into force in K'taka

Bengaluru, Mar 4 (PTI) The Code of Civil Procedure (Karnataka Amendment) Act, 2023 has come into force offering relief to small, marginal farmers and people from economically weaker sections to get their civil suits disposed of within six months.

Briefing reporters, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the new law has been notified in the state gazette and it will come into effect immediately from Monday, which is March 4, 2024.

He said this law was passed by the Karnataka Legislature in July 2023 and got the Presidential nod in February this year. It was much needed as justice delayed is justice denied, he added.

"While rich and mighty may afford to drag on the case for years after years, the poor find it hard. Hence, this amendment has been brought to give relief to small and marginal farmers and also people from economically weaker sections," Patil said.

The Gazette notification said this is an Act "to provide for speedy disposal of cases in which persons having no sustained strength to fight prolonged litigations in courts." "It is expedient further to amend the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (Central Act 5 of 1908) to secure to persons having no sustained strength to fight prolonged litigation in courts of law by reason of their being small or marginal farmers and persons of the economically weaker section i.e., persons whose income from all sources does not exceed Rs 50,000 a year, speedy justice by stipulating a reasonable timeframe within which such cases shall be disposed of on preference," the notification said.

The Amendment said that the court should hear and dispose of such case, as far as possible within six months.

According to Patil, Karnataka is the first state to introduce such an amendment in the country. PTI GMS GMS SS