Law on women's reservation will lead to women-led development: Lok Sabha speaker

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The recently passed law which grants 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies will pave the way for women-led development, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told the Vice President of the Dominican Republic on Tuesday.

Vice President of the Dominican Republic Raquel Peña Rodríguez met Birla at the new Parliament building now designated as the Parliament House of India.

This was the first high-level diplomatic engagement to have taken place in the new building. So far foreign delegations have been received in the old building, now called Samvidhan Bhavan.

Birla noted that the newly built Parliament House is a symbol of India's diversity and democratic journey. It incorporates designs, materials, and cultures from all parts of the nation, the Speaker told the delegation.

The women's reservation bill passed by both Houses received the assent of the President last week.