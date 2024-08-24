Law & order has deteriorated in a big way in K'taka, Cong govt has lost moral right to govern: BJP

Bengaluru, Aug 23 (PTI) Alleging that law and order in Karnataka had deteriorated in a big way and incidents of murders, extortion and rapes have become rampant, the state BJP on Saturday claimed the situation after the Congress government coming to power is such that criminals don't fear the police.

Also claiming that drug mafias were growing and a jihadi mindset is expanding in Karnataka, the principal opposition party also said the Congress government had lost the moral right to govern the state.

The attack against the government on the law and order situation comes in the wake of a 24-year-old woman being allegedly kidnapped, drugged and raped after being taken to a secluded place in Karkala in Udupi district.

The incident was reported from Karkala town police station limits on the night of August 23, police said, adding two persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

"The law and order situation has deteriorated in the state in a big way, after this (Congress) government came to power there is a situation where there is no fear of police. Incidents of murders, extortion and rapes are increasing daily," BJP's state BJP General Secretary and Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, at the time when the drug mafias are growing, jihadi mindsets are expanding, leaving aside politics, the government should come forward to save women and girls.

"Don't know what the priority of the Chief Minister is. If saving his seat is his priority, no one can do anything. When such incidents are occurring daily in the state and when the people are in fear, along with installing courage in them, especially among the womenfolk, the Chief Minister and the government should have given a clear warning to the people," Kumar further said in response to a question.

"If the government can't send a warning message to the criminals. What message does the government's silence send?" he questioned and said the situation is that criminals don't have fear of the police.

Terming the incident where a 24-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and raped as "condemnable and a satanic act", the BJP leader said, "How did the drug reach the hands of the accused? Who is behind it?" Noting that when Neha Hiremath was murdered in Hubballi earlier this year and allegations of "love jihad" surfaced, the Chief Minister and Home Minister had rejected it, he asked, "Which forces are behind this incident? The government and district administration has to make it public, and all those forces behind it should be punished by the police." Demanding that the government had to bear the expenses of the victim's treatment, he said the administration has to give her courage and protection to her family.

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka too alleged that under the Congress government there was no protection for Hindus, as rape and murders have become repeated occurences and such cases are covered up.

Citing recent incidents in Haveri, Hubballi and now Karkala, he said, "such incidents have become a daily occurrence...Law and order has deteriorated and the Congress has lost the moral right to govern the state." PTI KSU SS