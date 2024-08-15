Law & order situation has improved in Tripura: Manik Saha

Agartala, Aug 15 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday asserted the state's overall law and order situation has improved significantly during the past one year.

Saha said the police have also achieved success in anti-drug campaigns across the state as they have recovered plenty of drugs and narcotics items.

"The state police have been able to achieve laudable success during the past one year. The overall law and order situation has improved with Lok Sabha and Panchayat elections passed off peacefully. Even theft, murder and rape have also been reduced," he said while addressing the Independence Day programme at Assam Rifles ground.

Asserting that the government is focused on reducing dependency on agriculture, he said the state has set a target to reduce the dependency on the agriculture sector by 50 per cent.

"Besides, we are also working on increasing trade volume within the state and neighbouring country", he said, adding the government is trying to turn the state into a logistic hub by improving railway stations, airports, helipads, river ports and four-lane roads along the border.

Highlighting the initiatives aimed at boosting industry, the chief minister said the government has already unveiled the Tripura Industrial Promotion Incentive Scheme-2024 to set up industry on the basis of gas, bamboo, tourism and healthcare.

"Initiatives have been taken for skill development. To undertake modernization of all the 19 industrial training centers, the government has inked a MoU with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The move is aimed to skill the youths as per the requirement of industrial units," he said.

Saha also sought people's participation to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura'. PTI PS RG