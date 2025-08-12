Law & order situation in Odisha under control: CM

Bhubaneswar, Aug 12 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said that the overall law and order situation in the state was well under control and his government has a zero-tolerance policy in the field of women's safety.

The CM, in a meeting with senior officers, reviewed the law and order situation in the state and instructed the police to take all necessary measures so that the general public feels safe.

"The meeting revealed that the law and order situation in the state is under control due to the effective action of the police department. A review of the data of 15 years has revealed that crime has reduced in most areas in the last one year," a statement issued by the CMO said.

Stating that the government has a zero-tolerance policy in the field of women's safety, the chief minister advised the police officers to be in action mode at all times based on this policy. He also asked senior police officers to monitor women-related cases regularly.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik said: "The BJP administration in the state is failing to create confidence in the system where our daughters feel safe, valued and heard." Patnaik’s statement came in the wake of four women/ girl deaths in a span of one month, either due to self-immolation or allegedly being set on fire. Keeping in view the reported crimes involving students, Majhi has asked the police to further strengthen the police patrolling system and intensify the exercise regularly in school and college areas for the safety of children studying in various educational institutions.

The CM was informed in the meeting that the Odisha police in the last one year have rescued as many as 8,035 women and 3,306 girls reported missing.

The chief minister also decided to constitute a Special Police Recruitment Board to fill the vacant posts in the police department as soon as possible.

Majhi also expressed satisfaction with the work of the Odisha Police in combating illegal arms trafficking, sand smuggling and execution of non-bailable warrants.

The CM emphasised that there is a need to take special and strict steps to stop the smuggling of brown sugar into Odisha from neighbouring states.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister's Advisor Prakash Mishra, Advocate General Patrambar Acharya, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyabrata Sahu, Director General of Police Y B Khurania, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Saswat Mishra and other senior police officers. PTI AAM AAM RG