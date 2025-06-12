Law & order situation in Tripura has improved: CM

Agartala, Jun 12 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the law and order situation in the state has improved and the crime rate has reduced by 10 per cent in the first four months of the current year.

Saha said his government has a zero-tolerance policy for drug abuse and smuggling and the law enforcement agencies have achieved good success in seizure and destruction of drugs and narcotics.

"According to NCRB reports, Tripura stands third from the bottom of the crime chart among the 28 states of the country. The overall crime rate has been reduced by 19.40 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023. An average of 10 per cent of crime has reduced in the first four months of the current year," he said.

"An average 106 per cent increase in seizure of drug and contraband items in 2024 compared to 2023 while 132 per cent increase in destruction of seized drug and contraband items during same the period," he said.

The CM said infiltration from across the border (Bangladesh) will not be tolerated and the number of Bangladeshis arrested without valid documents in the state increased by 16 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023.

"Infiltration from across the border will not be tolerated. The police and other law enforcement agencies have been working to prevent infiltration. Steps have been taken to deport infiltrators if they cross over the international boundary as per the law," he said while addressing a government programme in Khowai district's Baijalbari.

Saha said development is the main focal point of his government and he has inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 580 crore during five months of the current year. PTI PS RG