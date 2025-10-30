Law, policies frames by legislature need to be implemented effectively: Birla

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday underlined the need for an effective implementation of policies and laws framed by the legislature, and the young civil servants' actions driven by the spirit of the Constitution.

Addressing a batch of Indian Police Service officers here, he said an effective enforcement of law is fundamental to economic growth and realising the vision of a developed India by 2047.

He said the Constitution, forged out of intense debates at the Constituent Assembly, remains a source of pride and guidance, and is admired across the world.

Giving the mantra of 'Sewa' and 'Samarpan' to the young IPS officers, Birla urged them to perform their duties with a genuine sense of service and dedication, rather than treating their work as a mere obligation.

Officers who act with honesty, dedication, and patriotism gain the trust and respect of the people, and serving the public provides a unique sense of accomplishment and personal fulfilment, he observed.

Highlighting the constitutional values of liberty, equality, and fraternity, Birla said that police officers, despite often facing challenging circumstances, must serve the most vulnerable sections of society and ensure that they get justice.

He said young IPS officers carry enormous responsibilities and public expectations, which they must strive to fulfil to the best of their abilities.

Drawing from his own long journey in public life, Birla underlined the need for public representatives, police, and administrative officials to work in close coordination.

Police officers must maintain close contact with the communities they serve to ensure effective policing and uphold the rule of law.

Birla also commended the growing number of women officers in the IPS, highlighting their sensitivity and empathy, which strengthen the police force and improve service to the public.

He stressed that IPS officers must be technically proficient and well-informed to address modern challenges such as cybercrime and disaster management, besides traditional policing duties. PTI NAB VN VN