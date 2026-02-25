Law professional arrested for sending bomb threat email to company after tiff with girlfriend

Gurugram, Feb 25 (PTI) Police here arrested a law professional on Wednesday for allegedly sending a fake bomb threat email to a private company to stall his girlfriend's scheduled interview with the firm following a tiff with her.

According to the police, the accused is a 29-year-old from Kolkata who has completed his LLM from London and works as a legal expert at a Gurugram-based company. He has no previous criminal record.

"The accused revealed that he was having a disagreement with his girlfriend, who was about to attend an interview at a company in the DLF Horizon Centre building in Sector 43," said Vikas Kaushik, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), DLF.

"He found the DLF Horizon Centre's email address and sent an email claiming there was a bomb. The accused thought that this would create an atmosphere of fear and prevent his girlfriend from taking the interview. He thought she would ask him for help, and he would take advantage of this to resolve the conflict with her," the ACP said.

His mobile phone and other devices have been seized. "We are questioning him," the ACP said.

According to the police, information was received at the Sushant Lok police station on Tuesday regarding a bomb threat in the DLF Horizon Building in Sector 43.

The bomb disposal and dog squads were dispatched to investigate, but nothing suspicious was found, the police said.

Security officials of the company -- Corporate Edge -- filed a complaint that at 9:15 AM, a message was received on the company's official mail threatening to blow up the DLF Horizon building. Following this, an FIR was registered at the Sushant Lok police station, they added.

While investigating, the team of Gurugram police arrested the accused from Sector 31 here.

"The accused confessed to the crime and revealed that he holds an LLM degree from London. He currently handles legal matters for a private company in Gurugram," said a police officer. PTI CORR RT