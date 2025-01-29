Law student arrested in attempt to murder case in Shimla

Shimla, Mar 9 (PTI) A first-year law student of Himachal Pradesh University was arrested for allegedly stabbing a person with a sharp-edged weapon on Monday during a fight between two groups, police said.

The accused has been identified as Mohit Dogra (26), a resident of Sundernagar in Mandi district, they said.

According to the complainant, Mukesh Kumar, the fight broke out between two groups on the law department campus. Around 1.30 pm, Dogra came out of the gate, pulled out a knife and threatened to kill him in front of his friends Yograj, Dhanraj and Aman.

The accused then attacked Dhanraj and he started bleeding from the stomach. The injured was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College for treatment, the complaint stated.

Dogra has been booked under sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

The condition of Dhanraj is stated to be stable. Further investigation is underway, they said. PTI BPL DIV DIV