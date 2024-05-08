Law student assaulted by cycle stand operator's men at Jabalpur collectorate; FIR filed

Jabalpur, May 8 (PTI) A law student was allegedly assaulted by a cycle stand contractor's men when he demanded from them receipt for charging parking fee in the district collector office in Jabalpur on Wednesday, a police official said.

The incident took place when Komal Singh (23), who is also a member of the Mahakoushal Law Student Association, went to the collector's office for some work and parked his bicycle at the designated stand, he said.

Later, when he was going back from the collector's office, the stand operator demanded a parking fee from him. When Singh sought a receipt for it, he was severely beaten up by the stand operator's men, the official said.

The victim informed his fellow association members about the incident following which they rushed to the spot and staged a protest demanding action against the operator and his men.

During initial investigation it was revealed the cycle parking area was being illegally operated by the contractor as his agreement had ended some time back, the official said.

On a complaint of the victim, an FIR was registered against the contractor, identified only as Nattu, and his two associates Shambhu and Saddam, Omti police station in-charge Virendra Singh said. PTI COR MAS RSY