Law student dies by suicide in Ghaziabad, family says was 'battling depression'

Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A 20-year-old law student died allegedly after jumping off her eighth-floor apartment here on Monday, police said.

The student, who was pursuing law at a college in Delhi, was undergoing treatment for mental health issues, a police officer said, citing her family's statement.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sahibabad) Rajneesh Kumar Upadhiyai said, "The law student lived with her parents in a group housing society here. On Monday, she jumped off the apartment and died." "Her parents told police that she was depressed for around one-and-a-half years now. She was consulting NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences) in Bengaluru for her treatment," Upadhiyai told PTI.

The officer said while the student's parents were reluctant, the body was sent by the police for a post mortem examination since "it was a case of accidental" death.

The police also sought documents related to the student's treatment at NIMHANS to verify if she was actually battling mental health issues and the parents satisfactorily furnished the proof of the consultation, he added.

Further legal proceedings in the case were being carried out, the police said.