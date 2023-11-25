Law student jumps to death from 13th floor in Faridabad

Faridabad, Nov 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old law student allegedly died here on Saturday morning by jumping from the 13th floor of a building in Sector 46, police said. The deceased has been identified as Divyanshu, who hailed from Kadamkuan in Patna. No suicide note was found from the spot and a probe is underway, they added.

Divyanshu, who was studying law in Manav Rachna University, resided here with his mother in a rented flat on the 13th floor of a building in Omaxe Society. His father Viresh Kumar worked as a manager in a private bank in Patna and had recently come to meet them.

According to the police, all the family members were asleep when the incident took place. Divyanshu jumped off from one of the windows of the house around 8 am.

Several people who were out for morning walk noticed him when he fell on the ground. The victim was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

A senior police officer said preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased was under mental stress for a long time. He used to tell his mother that he had no interest in studying further and did not want to go to college.

However, a probe is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the alleged suicide, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the residents of the society said that Divyanshu and his mother had come to live at the apartment complex only six months ago. PTI COR RPA