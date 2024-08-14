Law student, lawyer injured in acid attack in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) A woman law student and a lawyer have been injured in an acid attack by two motorcycle-borne youngsters here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the LLB third-year student was going home from court with a lawyer on a motorcycle, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Avinash Pandey said both were hospitalised and they are out of danger.

He said an FIR has been registered under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita section 124 (1) (causing permanent or partial damage or deformity, or burns on any part of the body by throwing acid).

Protesting the incident, lawyers boycotted work and took out procession on the Collectorate premises.

They demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the incident and implementation of lawyer protection law in the state. PTI CORR ABN ABN ANB ANB