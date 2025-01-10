Law student of private university kills self inside hostel room in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jan 10 (PTI) A 20-year-old student of a private university here hanged herself in her hostel room on Friday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shashank Singh said that she was a second year student of Bachelor of Legislative Law at Amity University.

On Friday, Chinhat police station received information that a female student of the university has committed suicide by hanging in her hostel room, the DCP said.

Upon receiving information a police team reached the spot and sent her body for post mortem, the officer added.

He said that her family members have also been informed about the incident. PTI NAV OZ OZ