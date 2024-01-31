Law to be enacted to sternly deal with irregularities, malpractices in exams: Prez Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The government has decided to enact a new law to deal sternly with malpractices and irregularities in examinations, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday.

Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session, Murmu said the government is aware of the concerns of youths regarding irregularities in examinations.

"Therefore, it has been decided to enact a new law to deal sternly with such malpractices," Murmu said.

The teacher recruitment exam in Rajasthan, Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group-D posts in Haryana, recruitment exam for junior clerks in Gujarat and constable recruitment examination in Bihar were among the exams that were cancelled last year following question paper leaks.