Law to provide govt jobs to every family in 20 days if INDIA bloc forms govt in Bihar: Tejashwi

Khagaria, Oct 25 (PTI) If the INDIA bloc is voted to power in Bihar, a law will be enacted within 20 days to provide government jobs to every family, and the recruitments would be completed in 20 months, the coalition's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav said on Saturday.

Addressing an election rally in Gogri in Khagaria district, Yadav said he was fighting the elections not just to form a government but to build the state.

"We need to make Bihar number one, for which there is a need to bring investment, promote education and ensure proper health facilities," he said. PTI SUK SOM