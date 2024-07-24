Law university in Chhattisgarh introduces menstrual leave policy

Raipur, Jul 24 (PTI) Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) in Chhattisgarh has announced a menstrual leave policy for its women students.

The policy will be effective from July 1 this year, a university spokesperson said.

It was part of the broader HNLU Health Shield Initiative and underscores its commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive academic environment, the release said.

"The implementation of the Menstrual Leave Policy marks understanding and facilitating the special needs of young women students....we thank the Academic Council for its support through such policy," Prof V C Vivekanandan, Vice Chancellor of HNLU, said in the release.

The policy aims to provide special assistance in the form of compensatory attendance.

"Students can claim one day of deemed attendance per calendar month during teaching days, and also will have such exceptions extended during examination days on verified requirements of bedrest due to such special needs. Additionally, students with irregular menstruation syndromes or disorders, such as PCOS, can claim deemed attendance for six classes per subject per semester," the release said. PTI TKP KRK