Law will take its course: BJP on Telangana Guv's son allegedly threatening Tripura MLA

Agartala, Sep 3 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Tripura on Wednesday said the law will take its course after Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma's son Pathik allegedly threatened Tipra Motha Party legislator Philip Kumar Reang at the MLA Hostel in Agartala.

Pathik was among the four youths who allegedly threatened Reang on Monday night. They were granted bail after surrendering before the New Capital Complex police station on Tuesday night.

Speaking to reporters, state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee said, "Soon after the incident, necessary steps were taken. DGP Anurgag Dhankar, West Tripura's SP Namit Pathak and Deputy Speaker Ramprasad Paul visited the MLA Hostel in Khejur Bagan and spoke to the legislator." Asserting that the police will take appropriate action against those who are trying to disrupt the law and order situation, he said the BJP doesn't promote or support such acts.

"The law will take its own course in the incident to ensure justice because the government has zero tolerance for any kind of crime," he said.

In his police complaint, Reang claimed he was engaged in a discussion with his family when some persons, including Pathik Dev Varma, started interfering.

He alleged that when he asked them to leave, "they became more aggressive and started uttering violent, abusive words targeting me, threatening to slit my throat".

"They said that they would bring 400 to 500 BJP workers to kill me and my family members," alleged the legislator.

Meanwhile, Bhattacharjee said the law and order situation was fine, and the large turnout during Ganesh Puja showed that people were confident about their safety.

State Congress president Asish Kumar Saha alleged that the situation in the state was such that even the MLA Hostel was not safe.

"The state government must secure the MLA Hostel and ensure the arrest of all the accused persons," he said.

Jishnu Dev Varma, a senior BJP leader, was the deputy chief minister of Tripura. He became the governor of Telangana in July last year. PTI PS SOM