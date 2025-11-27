Law will take its course, say Cong leaders over sexual assault complaint against suspended MLA

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 (PTI) Congress leaders in Kerala on Thursday said law will take its own course as regards party's Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil after a woman filed a sexual assault complaint against him with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here.

AICC leader Deepa Dasmunsi, who monitors party affairs in Kerala, said Mamkootathil has already been suspended from the party and "law will take its course." However, she said the complainant should have approached the police first instead of the Chief Minister.

"This lady has not gone to the police station, which she should have done. She did not come to us either. We cannot comment on a person who was suspended from the party months ago," Dasmunsi said.

She added that the matter is not in the Chief Minister's hands and that legal procedure must be followed.

The Palakkad MLA had earlier resigned as Youth Congress state president after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour, triggering protests by the BJP and the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M).

Subsequently, several women and a transgender person levelled similar allegations against him.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph also reiterated that the law will take its course.

Asked about a political impact ahead of elections, he said the UDF has been raising public issues such as governance failures and the Sabarimala gold theft incident.

"Mamkootathil's issue was discussed earlier, and he was suspended. A case had been registered earlier as well, but no action followed. Now, a fresh complaint has been filed with the Chief Minister. Let further legal steps be taken," Joseph said.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said it is for the government, not the party, to take action.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, he said it was good that Vijayan decided to meet the complainant "at least now," adding that the election season seemed to have brought "kindness towards survivors." Mamkootathil's close friend and MP Shafi Parambil said the party will not obstruct legal proceedings.

"If there is a complaint, let the legal process proceed," he said.

However, UDF convenor Adoor Prakash said that such cases often surface when elections approach.

He said he has experienced similar situations in his political career.

"If there is a complaint, let the investigation take place and the facts come out. We will respond after that," he said.

When asked whether he believed the case was fabricated, he replied that anyone can give a complaint against anyone.

"It is the government’s responsibility to prove whether it is a fake case," he added.

Prakash questioned why the complaint emerged only at the final stage of campaigning for local body polls.

"The reason is election. For CPI(M), this election is a threat. We have no doubt that the UDF will emerge victorious. So at this stage, preparations are being made to register fake cases," he alleged.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leaders attacked the Congress over the development.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said the complainant has now come forward directly and that Mamkootathil should resign immediately.

"People will not accept him as an MLA. Congress saying he is suspended is eyewash. He is leading their election work in Palakkad. This suspension has no meaning," Govindan said.

He added that not only Mamkootathil's office but "everything will be locked." Taking a dig at Mamkootathil, Education Minister V Sivankutty wrote on his Facebook "We care".

Former BJP state president K Surendran said multiple women had earlier raised complaints against Mamkootathil and demanded his arrest.

"Congress makes tall claims when it comes to women's safety. If they have any moral values, they should force him to resign," Surendran said. PTI TBA TBA SA