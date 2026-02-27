Law will take its course: UP BJP chief on discharge of Kejriwal, others in excise policy case

Bulandshahr (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) The law and courts perform their respective duties, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary said on Friday after a Delhi court discharged AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and others in a case related to the excise policy.

"Law does its work and the court does its work," Chaudhary said when asked about the court's decision.

Responding to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement that he would bring 100 MLAs and become chief minister, the BJP leader said it reflected "frustration".

"Since 2017, the situation in Uttar Pradesh has changed significantly. Those who practised caste-based politics have, in a way, seen their shops shut down. It is out of that frustration that such statements are being made," he said.

On the controversy surrounding an NCERT textbook, Chaudhary said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognisance of the matter.

"When the prime minister has taken note of it, an appropriate decision will certainly be taken," he added.