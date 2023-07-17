'Law will take its own course': J P Nadda on corruption allegations against allies

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Law will take its own course, BJP president J P Nadda said on Monday amid the Opposition's criticism of his party for joining hands with a faction of NCP leaders some of whom were accused of corruption by the BJP.

Advertisment

However, he defended the alliance asserting if someone wants to join a "movement" and stand with the BJP's ideological commitment, then "we will move together".

"We all have to come together for development (of country)," he he told a press conference here. "Everyone has the right to move forward within the ambit of law." The BJP is the only political party which has been consistent on its ideology and pursuing the issues at the very core of the party's formation be it article 370 or Ram temple, he said.

"About the corruption... law will take its own course," Nadda said replying to a question on NCP leaders, some of whom faced allegations of corruption in the past, recently joining the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

Advertisment

"We respect the law of the land, the Constitution. We are committed to protecting the Constitution. Everyone has the right to progress within the ambit of law," he added.

Nadda also rejected the charge that investigating agencies like the Enforcement Directorate are being misused to target opposition leaders.

"Which case the court has held was filed wrong? In which case the court gave them relief? In which case I did not say go, knock on doors of court and get justice? Have we filed the National Herald case? Aren't the son and mother out on bail?" he asked.

Advertisment

"This is a democratic country and everybody has got a right,” he added.

Nadda said central probe agencies including ED are "independent".

"When your argument is not justified, you start playing the victim card and twisting facts," he said, hitting out at opposition parties.

He also alleged the opposition parties question the Electronic Voting Machine when they lose but keep mum when they win. PTI PK KR PK TIR TIR