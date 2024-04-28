Lawmakers get cut over construction of bus stops, I too have taken it: MP ex-minister

Rajgarh (MP), Apr 28 (PTI) A former Madhya Pradesh minister, now with Congress, has claimed that MPs and MLAs get a commission of Rs 1 lakh for the construction of each bus stop and admitted that he too had taken a bit of this cut.

Dipak Joshi, son of former chief minister Kailash Joshi, made the remark during a public address here while canvassing for Congress’ Rajgarh Lok Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh on Saturday.

“You all know or not? The biggest commission an MP and MLA gets is from the construction of bus stops in their area. I won’t lie. I have also taken a bit of it,” he said.

Joshi accused the incumbent Rajgarh MP Rodmal Nagar, whom BJP has been renominated, of doing no work for the constituency.

“What good has Nagar done? On my way here from Peelkhedi, I came across bus stops at many places. Many of them had one name (Nagar),” said Joshi.

Joshi had joined Congress from the BJP ahead of last year’s assembly polls. He contested the polls unsuccessfully.

“These bus stops have come up because of the highest commissions (Rs 1 lakh per bus stop) involved,” he said.

Indirectly referring to the MP government’s ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ programme, Joshi said “Rs 1200 is being put into the accounts of sisters but the brothers-in-law are being made to cough up Rs 2,200 as electricity tariff”.

The weight of the fertiliser bags given to farmers has been reduced by 5 kg, he claimed.

The BJP government in MP gives Rs 1,250 every month to eligible women under the Ladli Behna programme.

Polling in Rajgarh constituency will be held in the third phase of general elections on May 7. PTI COR LAL NR