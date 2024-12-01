Lawrence Bishnoi gang member among three held in Indore; pistols recovered

Indore, Dec 1 (PTI) An alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and his two associates were arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, a senior police official said.

Bhupendra Singh Rawat, Adesh Chaudhary and Deepak Singh Rawat, all residents of Rajasthan, were held on a tip-off from Lasudia police station limits and three pistols and six bullets were recovered from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhinay Vishwakarma told reporters.

"Bhupendra Singh Rawat is a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. He had met Bishnoi while he was lodged in Faridkot jail in Punjab in an opium case in 2017. He was associated with the Bishnoi gang and was carrying out extortion and other crimes," the DCP said.

"Gopalganj police in Bihar had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on Bhupendra Rawat's arrest in connection with the illegal supply of six Glock pistols. Earlier, Punjab police had arrested him in connection with the smuggling of two Glock pistols. He is out on bail in this case," Vishwakarma informed.

The three held during the day were moving on Indore's bypass road in a car with the intention of hijacking a liquor-ferrying truck.

They have cases of attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, drug peddling and weapons smuggling registered against their names in Rajasthan, Bihar and Punjab. PTI HWP ADU BNM