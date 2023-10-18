Lawrence Bishnoi gang 'operative' arrested in Mohali: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Oct 18 (PTI) Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested an "operative" of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Kharar in Mohali, averting "possible sensational crimes" in the state.

The accused was identified as Sachin alias Bacchi, a resident of Mangali in Hisar, police said.

Following reliable inputs, teams of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested Sachin from near the gate of Chandigarh Group of Colleges in Landran, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in an official statement.

The accused was involved in providing logistic support to the members of the gang, he said.

With his arrest, police averted "possible sensational crimes" in the state. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused along with other members of the gang was hatching a conspiracy to attack targets assigned to them by their foreign handlers, the DGP said.

Four pistols and 12 live cartridges were recovered from his possession, according to the statement.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG), AGTF, Sandeep Goel said Sachin has a criminal record and was wanted by Punjab Police.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act in Mohali, he said.

Further investigations are on and more recoveries and arrests from this "module" are expected, Goel said. PTI CHS DIV DIV