Laws in place to check incidents of insult to Hindu deities, religious books: Allahabad HC

Lucknow, Dec 8 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has said that there are already laws to check incidents of insult to Hindu deities and religious books, but if the petitioner wants more stringent and more effective laws, it may approach the central and state governments, raising the grievance.

A bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Indrajit Shukla said this on Friday (December 5) while disposing of the PIL filed by Hindu Front for Justice.

The petitioner's counsel, Ranjana Agnihotri, had argued that incidents of disrespect to Hindu deities and religious texts occur frequently.

She stated that there are no laws to prevent these incidents, though she also acknowledged that some laws already exist to curb such occurrences.

During the hearing, the court found that the petition did not mention any specific incident but only cited various examples, and on that basis, the petitioner was praying that the governments should take strict steps to prevent such situations.

In view of this, the court told the petitioner that if she wished, she was free to present her views before the central and state governments by making a representation.