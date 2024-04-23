Lawyer accused of forging documents to appear as prosecutor gets pre-arrest bail

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to a lawyer accused of forging documents to appear as a public prosecutor in cases registered against a builder.

Additional sessions judge Swapnil Tawshikar granted the pre-arrest pleas of advocate Shekhar Jagtap, builder Shyamsunder Agrawal and deputy secretary of the state home department Kishore Bhalerao. The detailed order was not yet available.

Based on a complaint lodged by builder Sanjay Punamiya, police has registered a case under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 465 (forgery) and other relevant provisions against the three.

Punamiya was arrested in July 2021 in an alleged Rs 15 crore extortion case registered against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and others at the Marine Drive police station here.

He alleged in the complaint that when he was presented before the magistrate's court on July 22, 2021, after the arrest, advocate Jagtap was present as Shyamsunder Agrawal's lawyer.

But at the next hearing, Jagtap submitted a letter mentioning that he had been appointed as a special public prosecutor in this case and another case against gangster Chhota Shakeel, Agrawal and others, the complaint claimed.

Jagtap then appeared as prosecutor in the sessions courts and even the Bombay High Court, and created hurdles in the investigation in order to help Agrawal and others, the FIR said.

Punamiya used the Right to Information (RTI) to seek information about the cases assigned to Jagtap as a special public prosecutor. The home department, in its reply in August 2023, stated that Jagtap had been appointed as prosecutor for the proceedings before the Quila court magistrate in two extortion cases registered at the Marine Drive police station and Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit-9.

But he appeared as a prosecutor in the high court, sessions court and Thane district court by producing forged documents and cheated the government, the FIR said. PTI AVI KRK