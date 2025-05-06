Lawyer awarded in Dominican Republic for advancing child rights

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI): Child rights activist and advocate Bhuwan Ribhu was on Tuesday conferred with the "Medal of Honour" by the World Jurist Association (WJA) at the world law congress in the Dominican Republic.

He received the award jointly from the minister of labour of the Dominican Republic, Eddy Olivares Ortega and the president of the World Jurist Association, Javier Cremades.

Cremades applauded Ribhu’s efforts to advance child protection and child rights through legal interventions.

During his acceptance speech, Ribhu said, "Children should never have to fight for justice alone. The law must be their shield, and justice must be their right." PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK