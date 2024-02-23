Lawyer beaten to death over land dispute in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) A lawyer was beaten to death by a group of people over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Friday.

A case has been registered in the matter and four people have been detained, they said.

Mohan Lal Yadav (40) was returning home after attending a wedding on Thursday night when the accused persons hit his car with a tractor near Takhatpura village. Then a group of 10-12 people thrashed him with sticks and iron rods and later left him on a highway, police said.

Local residents informed police about the incident. Yadav was taken to a hospital in Bhilwara and was referred to Udaipur from there, they said.

"The victim, a lawyer, had a land dispute with the accused. He died during treatment on Friday. We have registered a case in the matter and four people have been detained," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sadar Bhilwara, Laxman Ram.

He said the victim gave a video statement before his death and it will be used in the investigation of the case.