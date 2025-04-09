Lawyer booked for ruckus

Nagpur, Apr 9 (PTI) A lawyer and his friends allegedly created a ruckus at a police station in Nagpur and threatened to attack staff, an official said on Wednesday.

Jaripatka Police booked the lawyer and three others following the incident.

An official said the lawyer sustained injuries during a fight with his neighbour on Tuesday. He initially refused to be treated or file a complaint.

He, however, visited the police station again to file a complaint. He threatened on-duty PSI with dire consequences, joined by his friends.

Police responded by registering a case under the Maharashtra Police Act. PTI COR NSK