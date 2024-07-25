Lawyer claims assault for exposing ‘corruption’; FIR registered

Thane, Jul 25 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against eight persons after a 37-year-old lawyer accused them of assaulting him and his associate, an official said on Thursday.

In his complaint, Nilesh Jadhav claimed that he had exposed “corruption” in various projects, including a highway passing through Kalyan, and those behind the “malpractices” might have attacked him.

Jadhav told the police that a group of eight persons attacked him and his associate Sagar Tembhe (30) with sharp weapons on Tuesday night when they were returning home after work.

The accused fled after the two raised an alarm, the official said citing the FIR.

Jadhav and Tembhe were admitted to a local hospital from where the lawyer was shifted to a medical facility in Mumbai, said the official from Mahatma Phule Chowk police station, adding that they are trying to track down the alleged attackers. PTI COR NR