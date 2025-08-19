Lawyer, ex-BJP spokesperson Aarti Sathe takes oath as Bombay HC judge

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Advocate Aarti Arun Sathe, a former BJP spokesperson whose appointment to the judiciary has been criticised by the Opposition, on Tuesday took oath as a judge of the Bombay High Court with two other lawyers.

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe administered the oath to Advocates Sathe, Ajit Kadethankar and Sushil Ghodeswar.

Earlier this month, the Opposition in Maharashtra had questioned the recommendation of Sathe's name for the judge's post by the Supreme Court collegium, citing her ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The state BJP, however, had pointed out that Sathe had resigned from the party.

Sathe was a state BJP spokesperson from February 2023 to January 2024 when she resigned.

The Centre on August 13 issued a notification clearing her appointment.

Justice Sathe presided over a division bench headed by Justice A S Gadkari after taking the oath.

In her over two decades of legal practice, Sathe primarily dealt with tax disputes.

The Bombay HC currently has a total of 66 judges, including 50 permanent and 16 additional ones. With the three judges taking oath today, the strength has gone up to 69. The sanctioned strength of the Bombay HC is 94. PTI SP KRK