Lawyer held for 'inciting' woman for self-immolation bid near CM's residence in Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 7 (PTI) A day after a 30-year-old woman suffered severe burn injuries following a self-immolation bid near Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in the Vikramaditya Marg area here, claiming torture by her husband and in-laws, police arrested her lawyer on Wednesday for allegedly inciting her for the act.

The husband of the woman and his brother have already been arrested.

According to a press statement issued by the Lucknow Police, Sunil Kumar, the woman's lawyer, was arrested for allegedly inciting her for the act.

Police have alleged that Kumar incited the woman with an intention of "maligning the image of police and the government".

An FIR has been lodged against Kumar at the Gautam Palli police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow Central) Raveena Tyagi on Tuesday said Anjali Jatav, the mother of a one-year-old boy from Unnao district, had accused her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to physical as well as mental harassment.

The woman attempted to immolate herself by pouring a flammable liquid on her body near Vikramaditya Marg within the Gautam Palli police station limits.

Police personnel extinguished the flames and got her admitted to the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital, where doctors confirmed that she had suffered 90-per cent burns.

Unnao district authorities said in a statement on Tuesday that instructions were issued to initiate action in the case, leading to the arrest of Jatav's husband and his brother on charges of harassment. PTI CDN RC