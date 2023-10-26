Lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai appears before Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai on Thursday appeared before the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha to record his statement in connection with the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra.

In his complaint to Speaker Om Birla, BJP member Nishikant Dubey has cited documents shared by Dehadrai to back his cash-for-query allegations against Moitra.

Birla had referred the matter to the committee headed by BJP member Vinod Kumar Sonkar.

Dubey is scheduled to record his statement before the panel on Thursday.

In the letter to Birla dated October 15, Dubey said the advocate, close to Moitra before they fell out, has shared "irrefutable evidence of bribes exchanged" between her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The fiery TMC member dismissed the charges as a "jilted ex’s lies", a reference to Dehadrai, and accused the Adani Group of behind them to target her as she has been relentless in raising questions on the conglomerate's practices and transactions.

In his letter to the speaker, Dubey said 50 of 61 questions she asked in Lok Sabha till recently were focused on the Adani Group.

In a signed affidavit, Hiranandani, the CEO of real estate-to-energy eponymous group, who allegedly paid her to raise questions in Parliament, said the TMC leader targeted Gautam Adani to "malign and embarrass" Modi whose impeccable reputation gave opposition no opportunity to attack him. PTI KR SKU MIN MIN