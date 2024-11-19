Lawyer killed as car falls into ditch near Sohna-Tauru road

Gurugram, Nov 19 (PTI) A lawyer was killed after his car overturned and fell into a ditch near the Sohna-Tauru road on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Pankaj, a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

According to police, Pankaj was returning from a wedding ceremony when he lost control of his car on a turn and it fell into a 70-metre-deep ditch.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and took out the body with the help of locals and sent it for post-mortem, they said.

"Doctors said that the lawyer died due to head injury. We have registered an FIR and a probe is underway", said Inspector Ajayveer Bhadana, SHO of Sohna City police station.

The body was handed over to the family, he said. PTI COR HIG HIG