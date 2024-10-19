Lawyer moves Madras HC on govt dress code violation by TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai, Oct 19 (PTI) An advocate from the city moved the Madras High Court on Saturday alleging dress code violation by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and sought a direction to adhere to the formal dress code as stipulated by the 2019 government order.

In addition, Udhayanidhi’s casual attire such as a T-shirt, jeans, and informal footwear at official events should be seen as violation of the government’s formal dress code, the advocate M Sathya Kumar, said in his petition.

“Displaying the DMK party symbol during government functions violates constitutional provisions and the Representation of the people Act, 1951. I assert that these actions are unconstitutional and illegal, calling for adherence to the dress code and separation between political affiliations and government duties,” he said.

In the petition yet to be taken up for hearing by the court, Kumar said the DMK leaders like C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi adopted western-style shirts paired with traditional veshtis (dhotis) and this attire symbolised and reflected a modern progressive approach. The combination signalled that the DMK stood for both modernity and Tamil pride, he said.

“Udhayanidhi being a public servant cannot wear a political party symbol in government meetings and while discharging duties as a public servant. This amounts to indirect solicitation for votes which is bad in law,” he argued. PTI COR JSP ROH