Lawyer of Narendra Dabholkar's kin submits written notes of arguments in court

Pune, Feb 22 (PTI) A lawyer representing the family of Narendra Dabholkar on Thursday submitted written notes of the arguments in court stating the rationalist's murder had been "proved beyond reasonable doubts".

Dabholkar was shot dead while on a morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Advocate Omkar Nevgi submitted the written notes of the arguments in the court of Additional Sessions Judge PP Jadhav.

"We submitted 30 pages of written notes of arguments about evidences that have so far come to the fore of the court. In our written notes we stated that the murder is proved beyond reasonable doubt on the basis of three witnesses, of which two have seen and identified the shooters (Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar) in the court," he said.

It has also been submitted in the court that the cause of the death was due to the use of firearms and bullets were found, he added.

In the submission of notes, it was also stated that the extra-judicial confession of one of the shooters, Sachin Andure, needs to considered, Nevgi informed. PTI SPK BNM BNM