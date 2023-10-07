Lawyer shoots self in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A 70-year-old lawyer shot himself with his licensed gun at his residence in the posh VIP Road area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Pervez Munir was under medication for depression and prolonged illness and these may have led him to take the step, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Colonelganj) Akmal Khan.

Munir, who owned a guest house on VIP Road, shot himself in the face with his .12 bore gun in his son Shariq's bedroom, Khan added.

After hearing the gunshot, his family members rushed to the spot to find Munir dead, the officer added.

Forensic experts were called in to gather evidence but they found nothing suspicious. No suicide note was recovered from the spot and investigations are underway, the police said. PTI COR CDN SZM